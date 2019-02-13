Every woman needs to be wary of beauty products

By Elizabeth Uwandu

As part of efforts to stem the hazard of using fake beauty products, Kaneka, makers of Kanekalon fibre over the weekend launched Kanekalon Beauty Consult, KBC, at Emmytunes Salon, Allen Avenue, Ikeja to educate their customers on ways to differentiate its products from imitation and from other products.

Miss Esther Chukwujekwu, Manager , KBC said: “ I decided to be involved with Kanekalon for standing for quality, beauty, safety and everything that a woman needs. Here in beauty Consult office, all we do is talk to people about Kanekalon products, by letting them know the difference between quality and fake.

“You will agree that fake products and sometimes imitations of Kanekalon have filled the market. So in order to avoid spending same amount of money on quality Kanekalon fiber for the fake, Kanekalon, a Japanese fiber for glamorous women decided to open this Consult to explain to our customers using practical and theoretical means on how to differentiate our products from others in the market.

“ For instance, our fibre is soft and silky and has a natural look. Also in an advent of Kanekalon fiber or its partners, Expression and Darling coming into contact with fire, all you do is take it away from the source of the fire and it stops burning.

“We are basically offering beauty, safety and quality to women, including improving the quality of lives of women through KBC. “

Chukwujekwu, a Miss Kanekalon 2015 who lauded the efforts of Mr Hiroshi Seko, General Manager, Kanekalon; Mr Samuel Kwasi, Kanekalon Head of Operations, Ghana; and Mr Emmanuel Ntia, of Emmytunes Salon etc for making the opening of KBC a reality added: “Aside Kanekalon, other products include: our Dry shampoos, our Hot water set, etc. Our services are offered in a comfortable environment and most of our services here are free and with a complimentary touch, “ she added.