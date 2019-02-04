Etashol Hotel worker confesses: We put colleagues to sleep, then strangled MD, Manager

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

A staff of Etashol Hotels and Suites, Vincent Ehizogie, has made startling revelations on how he and four other staff snuffed the life out of the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the hotel, Mrs Olusola Olusoga, and her Business Manager, Tunji Omikunle.

Ehizogie was arrested in Port Harcourt, River State, where he fled to after the incident.

Other accomplices, among who was the hotel’s cook, are Henry Lolo, Okechi Ezi, Dubai and Dangote.

Recall that the lifeless bodies of London-based Olusoga and her Business Manager, Omikunle, were discovered in their separate rooms in the hotel located at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos, on January 25.

However, during investigation by detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, SCIID, identities of the suspects were revealed in footages of the Closed Circuit Television, CCTV, mounted on the hotel.

The plan

During interrogation, Ehizogie owned up to the crime but said their intention was not to kill anyone, but to make away with cash and other valuables of their boss, Olusoga.

He further added that five of them planned the operation in the hotel’s premises.

According to him, “I, Polo and Ezi are staff while Dubai and Dangote are contract staff. We decided to rob our boss, who just returned from London, of her foreign currency because of her miserly nature.

“Since we were just a few that hatched the plan, we agreed that Henry Polo, one of the cooks, should prepare noodles for everyone. He added a sleeping drug to those of other staff that were not part of the conspiracy, but served ours without it.

“The drug put everyone to sleep, except the Manager, who was already asleep before he could be served with the poisoned meal.

“When we went to the late manager’s room to take the key to the CEO’s bedroom, he woke up and in the process, began to struggle with us at the reception area. In the process, he was strangled to death.

“However, when we searched his pocket, the key was not there. So, we went upstairs and forced madam’s door open. She was shocked and begged us not to kill her.

“We tied her legs and hands, while we went about searching her luggage for cash and jewelleries. But we only found N50,000, pieces of jewellery and other personal effects. By the time we were through, she was already dead.”

After the operation, the staff as gathered could not leave the hotel with their loot, apparently for fear of not being questioned by a team of policemen stationed close to the hotel.

Parading the suspect before journalists at the Command’s headquarters yesterday, the command boss, CP Imohimi Edgal, said: “They abandoned the loot in the hotel which has been recovered as an exhibit by homicide detectives investigating the case.

“Investigation has established a prima facie case of conspiracy and murder against the suspects, Ehizogie Vincent Jeffery and others still at large, for the murder of the deceased.

“The CCTV footage available to the Police clearly showed the role played by each of the participants in the crime.”

Efforts, he said, were still on to arrest other fleeing suspects.