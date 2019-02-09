EPL title race is getting exciting – Klopp

“It is getting exciting now. I don’t think anyone thought we would be top of the league 12 points (clear),” Jurgen Klopp said, when asked about how he is feeling about the title race.

“Only chance to improve our position is by winning games.

On facing Bournemouth after playing in midweek Klopp said, “Last break helped us in some parts. We will deal with it. I know we will be ready with each fibre of our bodies.”

Naby Keita still adapting to life at Liverpool, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says centre-back Joe Gomez’s surgery on his broken leg went “really well” adding he is now “four to six” weeks before he can return to play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have both returned to training and came through without any issues.

Gigi Wijnaldum also trained as normal while Dejan Lovren is not fit.