Environment: Sanwo-Olu administration will enforce state’s physical planning law if elected – Hamzat

Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC,in Lagos State in the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, Obafemi Hamzat, has disclosed that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, if elected governor of Lagos State, will enforce physical planning law of the state to ensure the state is rid of refuse, adding that the administration will equally ensure that Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, continues to remain the regulatory agency of the government for the environment.

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state who made this known at an interactive session with journalists in Alausa recently, on the development agenda for the state ahead of the March 2, 2019 gubernatorial election, said the development agenda simply tagged: Project THEME, has five pillars of development that will focus on traffic and transportation, health and the environment, education and technology, as well as entertainment and tourism aimed at making Lagos a 21st Century economy in Africa.

Hamzat, who stated that Project THEME as a strategy was conceived after wide consultations with all stakeholders on the challenges and the future of Lagos State, said the project is capable of addressing the daunting infrastructure and developmental challenges of the state.

Lamenting the deplorable state of the environment across the city resulting from refuse dumps that litter the streets and highways, Hamzat said it was a mistake to sideline LAWMA with the coming of Visionscape to manage waste in the state, stressing that if voted, the incoming administration will enforce the state’s physical planning law to take care of the environment while LAWMA as a regulatory agency, will regulate activities of PSP refuse operators as well as industrial and medical wastes in the state as it was before the present administration in the state.

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure also said their government has plans to embark on sustainable housing project across the state to address housing shortfall in the state, pointing out that sustainable housing scheme where every estate will have facility manager to manage the estate, will be sustainable than low-cost housing where the estates are not taken care of because the estates have no facility managers to manage them.

He further revealed that issues of land title processing and approval, issuance of certificate of occupancy will be fast-tracked through digitalisation so that as many title documents as possible can be completed and ready for collection within the shortest possible time by applicants.

The deputy governor-hopeful who said land reform is key to land administration in the state, noted that their government will look at land reform in the state.