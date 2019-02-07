 Enugu proposes 10 years education plan for children

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- ENUGU state government has proposed ten years education plan (2019-2028) to increase capacity of the youths preparatory to future challenges.

The state government made the disclosure, Thursday, when the Ministry of education in collaboration with Unicef held a stakeholders forum to endorse, lunch and disseminate Enugu state education sector plan, ESESP, 2019-2028.

The state commissioner for education, Prof Uche Eze said that the education plan will help prepare children in the state with tools for development.

Eze stated that it was important to plan for Children whom he noted were the leaders of tomorrow, adding that technical and creative tools would be emphasized within the plan period.

Chief Unicef officer in Enugu, Dr Ibrahim Conteh stated that the state education concerns had not been much a priority for the agency due to insufficient fund, but that it has always included the state in other plans for children.

“We have however decided to support them in the development sector based on the challenges we identified.

“The main purpose is to hold talks with the stakeholders to produce a final document for the next ten years.

“Unicef looks at every aspect of the Child and that’s why we are supporting education of children in the state,” Conteh said.