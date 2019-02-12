Breaking News
Translate

Elections: we will provide adequate security, ensure level playing ground, without intimidation or molestation – Police

On 4:41 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

Idowu Bankole

The Nigeria police force has reiterated its commitment in ensuring that there is a level playing field for all political actors, without intimidation or molestation and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the forth coming general election.
The Acting Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Adamu departing after his decoration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

According to the police, “In the 2019 General Election, we will provide adequate security to INEC staff whether permanent or ad-hoc for them to carry out their statutory duties”.

ALSO READ: Elections: Obiano calls for adequate security in polling units

“We will ensure we provide level playing ground for all political actors, observers, accredited journalists and other critical stakeholders to do their job without intimidation or molestation”

The police made this known via its verified twitter handle.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.