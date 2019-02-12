Elections: we will provide adequate security, ensure level playing ground, without intimidation or molestation – Police

Idowu Bankole

The Nigeria police force has reiterated its commitment in ensuring that there is a level playing field for all political actors, without intimidation or molestation and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the forth coming general election.

The police made this known via its verified twitter handle.

In the 2019 General Elections, we will provide adequate security to INEC staff whether permanent or ad-hoc for them to carry out their statutory duties pic.twitter.com/LOOk9JxasH — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) 12 February 2019

We will ensure we provide level playing ground for all political actors, observers, accredited journalists and other critical stakeholders to do their job without intimidation or molestation — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) 12 February 2019