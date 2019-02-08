Elections: We ‘ll ensure Buhari, Sanwoolu’s victory-APC Women Leader

Urges residents to receive Buhari en-masse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Women Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas has vowed that women in the state will not relax until they ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s state Governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu during the general elections.

Okoya Thomas however, promised to deliver two million votes each for re-election of President Buhari and Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

Okoya-Thomas, who also urged the residents of the state to go out en-masse to receive the campaign team of President Buhari on Saturday, February 9th, made the remarks, Thursday, at a rally organised for Buhari and Sanwoolu by Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

Others at the event were wife of Deputy Governorship Candidate of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Hon. Bola Badmus Olujobi, political groups, market women and men, socio-cultural groups and residents of the state.

The former member of the Federal House of Representatives, stated that the nation could not go back to bad leaders, while calling on the people to go back to the streets, and tell the people to vote in the general elections.

Okoya-Thomas called upon the people to go out on February 16th and March 2, 2019 to cast their votes for APC candidates.

“Make use of your index fingers on the day of the election. All the people of Lagos State should vote enmasse for President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo as well as our candidates for the National Assembly on February 16th and vote for Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu and other APC candidates on March 2nd.

“I want to urge all women and men to go and collect their PVCs so that they could vote.

“We should not be tired, we have just started the work. It is when President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu and Dr. Kadiri Hamzat and other APC candidates win that we will rest,” she said.

Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who doubles as the Women Leader of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Group, said in her opening remarks that the rally was meant to advertise APC candidates from President Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu and others.

Tinubu-Ojo prayed that APC would win both the presidential and governorship elections in Nigeria and in Lagos State.

“We pray that all the market women would continue to fair better under the governments of Buhari and Sanwoolu after the elections. “,Make sure you contribute your quota, while I contribute my own, and we will celebrate everywhere when the time comes.

“All the market men and women would go out enmasse to vote for APC candidates,” she said.

Wife of Mr. Sanwoolu, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwoolu, who was also at the event, thanked the women for their support for APC Candidates including President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu and other candidates.

Also speaking, the National Leader of Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Danladi Pasali, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot in the South West and for Nigeria and that he has been fighting corruption since he got to office in 2015.

According to him, “You can see the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Warri road and all other projects that Buhari is undertaking.

“He even recognized the late Chief MKO Abiola as President-elect, so he deserves a thank you vote from the South West.”