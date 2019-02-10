Elections: Take charge of your destiny, collect your PVCs to vote APC — Adegeye

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Alhaja Riskat Adegeye, has charged the electorate to take their destiny in their hands in Saturday’s elections by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, in order to be able to vote for the APC.

Adegeye, who spoke at the APC campaign rally, held at Festac Town, Lagos and which was attended by residents and party supporters, explained that PVC is a weapon that residents could use to vote credible leaders.

Teslim Balogun Stadium agog for Buhari

The candidate and several personalities who attended the rally, including the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Mr. Buraimoh Valentine, the Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area, APC candidates for the state Assembly election from the federal constituency, and party chieftains, expressed the need to sheathe their swords and work together for the victory of the party by mobilizing APC members to vote to justify the popularity of the party in the area.

According to Adegeye, “We have been mobilizing our people to get their PVCs. We urge them to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission to collect their PVCs at the council Secretariat. It is important, that’s the avenue to partake in the election to vote APC candidates”.

She said President Muhamadu Buhari had laid a solid foundation for the country, stressing that votes for APC would assist to build a brighter future for generations to come and consolidate on the achievements of the party.

No rational Nigerian will vote for APC, PDP in 2019 -Omoyele Sowore

She appreciated members of APC and constituents of Amuwo Odofin/Oriade for having confidence in her and trusting her with their mandate with a promise not to let them down when she gets to the National Assembly.