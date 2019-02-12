Elections: Priest charges parents to monitor children’s movement

Pastor Benjamin Olusegun of Divine Grace Church, Ilorin, has advised parents to be watchful of their children’s whereabouts during the electioneering period.

Olusegun gave this advice on Tuesday in Ilorin while speaking with the Newsmen .

He said parents should allow their wards to have free movement but should caution them against moving around with dangerous friends in view of the forthcoming general elections.

“Parents must always ensure safety of their children as the political atmosphere becomes more threatening.

“Good parents must keep their children safe and know their movements at this political period as most politicians are desperate.

“The campaign is still on; therefore, nobody can predict what will happen during the election period, because crisis may just start anytime without any signal.

“We have heard cases of shootings in the past, before and during election days; therefore, parents should not be careless to the extent of exposing their children to dangerous situations during this political season.

“Prayer alone is not enough to keep our children safe when the parents are careless,’’ Olusegun said.

The cleric, however, called on Nigerians to be law abiding citizens and embrace peace throughout the election period and after.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday while the State House of Assembly and Governorship elections would be for March 2.