Elections: PDP demands extension of time for PVC collection

.Accuses INEC officials of frustrating process

Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday called on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to extend the collection of Permanent Voters Card PVCs, by three days.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the demand was informed by reports across the nation that “some compromised INEC officials at the collection centres are deliberately refusing to issue the PVCs to voters thereby frustrating millions of registered voters from getting their voters cards.

“The PDP believes that this deliberate refusal to release the PVCs is part of the wider plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians and frustrate their eagerness to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 16 Presidential election and elect-in the peoples’ candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

The party called on the electoral umpire to advance reasons for turning back registered voters who went to collect their PVCs and directing them to come at a later date for an exercise that is slated to end on Friday, February 8, 2019.