Elections: PDP alleges manipulation of voter register

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—As Nigerians get set to cast their votes in tomorrow’s presidential election, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has tasked Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to clean up the voter register to ensure that only eligible voters participate in the exercise.

The party, yesterday, in Abuja said, despite assurances from the electoral umpire, a systematic rigging of the polls might play out due to what it called the manipulation of the true record in the voters’ register.

Addressing a world press conference at the party’s Presidential Campaign headquarters, yesterday, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, accused the umpire of failing to do its homework with elections around the corner.

He said: “It is clear that INEC did not, in fact, do a clean up of the register of voters before it published it.

“In previous INEC administrations, this eventuality was mitigated by administrative arrangements wherein a voter did accreditation in the morning and voted in the afternoon – so if a voter wanted to vote twice, say at A and B, they would have to go to A and get accredited, then go to B and also get accredited, and then go back to A to vote and the then go to B to vote.

“The voters register contains the data of dead voters. Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, for dead voters were printed and distributed nationwide by the umpire.’’

Elections may be manipulated, according to Secondus, “by deliberately corrupting the INEC voters’ register to induce voters’ suppression in PDP’s strong hold operations areas, with the aim of disenfranchising at least four voters through corrupting of their four names on the voters register.

1,050,051 dead voters will vote on election day

‘’The strategy is to create artificial problems wherein at least four registered voters can be disfranchised in PDP stronghold areas. The target is to adequately limit the estimated members of PDP who would want to vote in their areas.”

While noting that available data shows that “the gross death rate in Nigeria is 12.5 per 1000 lives, we have evidence that over 1,050,051 dead voters will vote in this election.

“The decision that dead voters will cast ballots has been taken by INEC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The idea of ghost voters is consistent with the nature of this virtual President.”

Noting that INEC registered non-Nigerians for the polls, Second said: “There has been a coordinated approach to register foreigners as voters, mainly from Niger and Cameroon.

“That is why INEC has established so many polling units along the borders with Cameroon and Niger.”

Security agencies were not left out as he claimed that “intelligence available to the party also shows that some uniforms of para-military and military operatives, particularly the Army and Police have been produced in large numbers for use by civilians during the voting period.”

He further explained other possible infractions, which might bring the polls into disrepute, saying: “There is deliberate ploy to disrupt Internet services and jam cell tower coverage ostensibly to prevent Nigerians from covering the elections via social media.

“To send faulty card reader machine to certain identified PDP strongholds and record a deliberate slow screening of voters to frustrate and discourage them. They have packaged large sums of foreign currencies to induce voters, security and INEC operatives.

‘’We also have on good authority that all the electoral frauds via the ICT, which the APC has mapped out are being coordinated by a highly placed government official with the help of some foreigners inside an apartment in Government House and other locations in Kaduna State.”

INEC dismisses allegation

Reacting, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, dismissed PDP’s claims, saying: “They (PDP) have the register. How is it being manipulated? I have no comment to make on that.

“If you say something is happening, show us how it is happening. The register has been out since and they have it.”