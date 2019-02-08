Elections: Paul Adefarasin offer prayers for Anyaso

General overseer, pastor of House on the Rock Church, and host of The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin have offered prays for the electoral victory of PDP House of representatives Candidate in the forthcoming general election, Dr. Chima Anyaso who is vying to represent the Bende Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The prominent preacher said that his wish is that young leaders like Anyaso will continue to emerge from all over Nigeria to fulfill the divine mandate of God which is to take Nigeria to a place of glory

Speaking on the character of Anyaso, Pastor Adefarasin said that having been a member of his church for a long time now, Chima Anyaso exemplifies excellence. He said the Igbere born oil and gas mogul has shown good examples that have attracted and increased the grace of God on him, saying such grace comes with great responsibility to God and to mankind

On his part, Anyaso thanked the man of God for the prayers. He assured that his journey to the legislative chamber is meant to enable him to offer service to God and to humanity, especially the people of Bende and entire Nigeria, he assured that he will continue to display good virtues and teachings of Adefarasin who he described as a great source o motivation and a major influence on his life since he, Anyaso, was a young man.