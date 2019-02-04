Elections: Ohanaeze plans nation tour to mobilize Ndigbo for voting

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- OHANAEZE Ndigbo has issued notice of tour across states in the country to mobilize her citizens participate in this year’s general elections.

Deputy Publicity secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu made the disclosure, yesterday, in a statement he issued in Enugu.

Ibegbu also disclosed that Ohanaeze frowns at the infiltration of foreigners into the country with the hope of participating in the elections.

He said “Ohanaeze warns against foreigners voting in the oncoming Nigeria elections. Citizens of Niger, Chad, Cameroun , Mali and other African neigboring countries that have been infiltrating Nigeria of recent should desist from their interference in Nigeria territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“INEC, security agents and other persons concerned with the election should please keep to the rules or have themselves to blame if things go awry,” he warned.

Ibegbu noted that Ohanaeze will be sending monitors and mobilisers all over the country to ensure that Igbos exercise their franchise whereever they reside.

“The reason for all these is that the 2019 election will either make or mar Nigeria,” Ibegbu stated.