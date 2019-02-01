Elections: NYSC calls for security for corps members

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has called on stakeholders to provide adequate security for corps members in coming elections.

Coordinator of NYSC in Niger State, Mrs Theresa Arokoyo, made the call at a forum with stakeholders in Minna, yesterday.

A statement by Mrs Favour Albert, Head of Public Relations of NYSC, quoted Arokoyo as urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; Department of State Services, DSS, and the Police to prioritise the security of corps members during and after the elections.

She noted that the corps members had been trained to be diligent and non-partisan, saying “it is, however, imperative to ensure as much as possible the safety of these corps members while carrying out this national assignment.”

Responding, Mr. Dauda Abubakar, Director of DSS in Niger, gave the assurance that the service would provide security for corps members as well as ensure a peaceful electoral process in the state.

He advised the corps members to be security conscious and avoid movements away from their statutory locations.

Mr. Paul Yakadi, Commissioner of Police in Niger, said arrangement had been put in place for the deployment of adequate personnel across polling centres and the state generally for the elections.

He added that corps members participating in the elections as well as electoral officers would be properly protected.