Elections: Gov. Oyetola urges youths to shun vote-selling

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has appealed to youths in the state to shun vote-buying and selling during the general elections.

Oyetola made the appeal while playing host to a socio-political youth organisation, “Oyetola Connect Group’’ on Saturday in Osogbo.

According to the governor, recent statistics reveals that 51 per cent of Nigerian voting population are youths.

The governor said it was high time Nigerian youths made use of their numerical strength with a view to entrenching democracy, visionary leadership and good governance in the country.

He urged them to be law-abiding during the elections and shun vote-buying and selling, saying that such acts were capable of undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

Oyetola also appealed to the group to work toward the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and all other APC candidates in the state during the general elections.

While commending the group for their support of his administration, the governor urged them to participate actively during the elections.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Muyideen Adeyemi, the Coordinator of the group, promised to work for the success of President Buhari at the polls and APC candidates during the elections.

Adeyemi also assured the governor that the group would continue to support his administration. (NAN)