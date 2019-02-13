Elections: Ensure ink does not spill beyond a box INEC tells voters

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged voters to ensure that ink does not spill beyond the box meant for a party to another while marking the ballot papers when voting.

The electoral body made this appeal while reacting to “false reports” that only the index finger is approved for marking the ballot papers.

“INEC’s attention has been drawn to fake news making rounds that the index finger is the only finger approved for marking a ballot paper. This is false,” INEC said.

It described the rumor as “false”, noting that “at the point of registration, all ten fingers were captured. So any finger can be used for marking a ballot paper.

“Make sure that your mark is inside the box of your party of choice and does not stray into another box.”