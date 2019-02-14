Elections: Ekwunife receives a boost, as 2000 APGA supporters in Anambra central defect to PDP

Group of defectors, numbering over two thousand, was led by Mr Onyeka Nzeako, the former Chairman of all APGA ward Chairmen and the Anambra Central Coordinator of the G21, a group of former APGA stalwarts, who believes that the party has deviated from the objectives of its founding fathers.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, Mr Nzeako described the group’s support for PDP and it’s senatorial candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial zone, as total and unflinching.

He noted that the group resolved to declare support for Senator Uche Ekwunife as its Candidate for the 2019 Anambra Central Senatorial election because of her quality contributions and effective representation of people during her stay at the National Assembly, under the platform of APGA, between 2010 and 2014.

He explained that When Senator Ekwunife was a member of our party APGA, she exhibited tremendous courage and showed high regard for party men and women. “She also delivered sound representation to the people of Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency which she represented in the House of Representatives”.

The State Chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubusi Nwobu who welcomed the defectors into PDP, expressed delight that the former Chairmen and their executives have chosen to follow the path of light, progress and good governance by joining the People’s Democratic Party.

Chief Nwobu assured the new entrants that he will ensure that they are well integrated into the party, stressing that as grassroots party leaders their role is critical in ensuring that democracy and its dividends are felt in the grassroots.

In a remark, the PDP Senatorial hopeful for Anambra South zone, Senator Uche Ekwunife told the decampees to deploy their experiences in grassroots politics towards ensuring total victory for all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Mrs Ekwunife reminded them of her record of achievements during her short-stay at the Senate, when she was the Senate committee Chairman on Petroleum Downstream, and urged the electorates to return her to the Senate, in order to guarantee effective representation of Anambra Central Senatorial zone, at the National Assembly.