Elections countdown: Oki’s Lagos APC group in door-to-door campaign, canvases vote for PMB re-election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 12 days to the commencement of the much-awaited general elections, an independent campaign group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, yesterday, kicked-off a door-to-door campaign for the re-election of President Muhamnadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the February 16th presidential election.

The group, led by factional Chairman of the APC in Lagos, Mr. Fuoad Oki, at the crowded launch of the campaign in Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state, explained that the impressive performances of President Buhari and Osinbajo in almost four years has been the campaign strategies it has had to use to mobilise support for the President’s re-election.

The event was attended by some notable leaders in APC, market leaders, youths, among others.

Oki, who later led hundreds of APC supporters on a roadshow of some strategic streets and highways, canvassed passers-by, residents, commuters, transporters as well as market men and women, with the candidacy of President Buhari, Osinbajo ticket, saying, “to take Nigeria to the next level as they remain the best team for the job.

“Nigeria has been in ruins for 16. years in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which is seeking a return on this general elections. Nigerians must say No to PDP’s devilish ambition by using their votes to send PDP to dustbin of history forever and vote APC for a complete recovery of Nigeria, economically, socially.”

According to Oki, the group deliberately flagged-off the campaign from the area because of the strategic, numerical strength and advantage to galvanizing votes for the victory of the incumbent president, as well as the need to take the message to support the team to the real grassroots.

His words, “Therefore, we are organising this campaign as an independent group that is complimenting the other initiatives of the Presidential Campaign Group that is moving across the States.

“We plan to move the train to the nooks and cranny across the three Senatorial Districts of the state. We a resolute to follow Buhari, Osinbajo for their integrity and huge developmental stride achieved within almost four years of assuming office.

“The turnout and people’s participation has been quite impressive and I think this has to do with the love many people have for the President and the impressive performances of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and the President.

“No doubt, with this impressive turnout and support shown by the people of Alimosho, and keeping the momentum across the state, till election date, the electoral victory of Buhari is assured.”