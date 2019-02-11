Elections: Adamu begs monarchs, religious leaders to pray for peace

By David Odama

LAFIA— Former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, appealed for the intervention of traditional rulers for the successful conduct of the forth coming general election in the country through prayers.

Adamu, who was at the Palace of Sarkin Karshi, Dr. Sani Muhammed Bako III, the palaces of Sarkin Uke, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan the Yakanajie of Uke and Guruku, Alhaji Jibrin Waziri to seek their royal blessings, called on the monarchs to intervene on the conduct of the presidential and other elections by praying to God.

According to him, this is in view of what he described as “unpleasant attitude of some desperate politicians to truncate the election process.”

“For the successful conduct of the forthcoming elections, the country needs intervention of the monarchs and religious leaders,” Adamu said.

He reiterated his personal commitment in providing qualitative representation for the benefit of his constituents, if elected senator in the forthcoming elections

His words: “I am here to solicit your blessings and votes. Please help and pray for the country. Vote wisely. Protect your PVCs and ensure that you vote President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

“I will sponsor bills and contribute to legislation that will benefit my constituents, strengthen democracy and add value to governance.”