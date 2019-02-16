Election Violence: Okowa condemns killing of aide

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condemned the killing of one of his aides, Lawrence Ijei, by suspected assailants on Friday

Okowa made the condemnation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Saturday in Asaba.

Reports have it that Ijei, Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa, however, tasked security agencies to investigate the incident and fish out the culprits.

“On behalf of Government and people of Delta State, I mourn the death of Mr Lawrence Ngozi Ijei, who was my aide until his untimely demise.

“I condole with his wife and family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incidence with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We have alerted the security agencies of some disturbing security situation in parts of the state and wonder what they are doing because the information had been available to them.

“We urge Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace we have built in the last three and half years,’’ Okowa said.