Election: Udeogaranya begs UN, US, China, ICC, others to save Nigerians from ‘looming genocidal war’

By Ebun Sessou

Former Presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, who dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has urged the international community to save Nigeria from a looming genocidal war.

He also harped on the need to steer the affairs of the nation to a better path due to an unprecedented high level of hopelessness on the part of Nigerians towards their national government.

Taking a cursory look at why he wanted to be President ab initio, he said: “However unsuccessful my bid was, I have a greater stake in the welfare of Nigerians than in my own personal political success, because I believe in a better Nigeria for all Nigerians.

“Nigeria at no time in her history has been subjected to a state of catastrophic anarchy and the signs are everywhere. This to me is a genuine reason every concerned citizen of the world must lend a helping hand now before it is too late and if Nigerians are left with the option of seeking refuge abroad, they will as well export their environmental effects to the receiving nations, effects that will harm these nations.

“I am therefore on my knees pleading with world powers, UN, EU, ICC, USA, UK, China and AU to save Nigeria from a looming genocidal war, if the National Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, should rig 2019 presidential election in favour of President Buhari against the wishes of most Nigerians.”