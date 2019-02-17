Election postponement: World, Nigerians are watching you – Ex-gov. Shema tells INEC

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Following the postponement of the general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has, on Saturday, told the electoral umpire that the world and Nigerians all are watching it to deliver.

Breaking: We condemn INEC’s postponement of Nigeria’s election – APC

Shema urged INEC to stand up to its responsibility of holding free, fair and credible elections.

The former governor made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Katsina, as a reaction to the postponement of the general elections.

According to him, “Am saddened over the disappointing announcement by INEC to postpone the 2019 General election particularly the Presidential and National Assembly election barely six hours before its commencement.

“Let it be known that Nigerians and the rest of the world are watching whether national interest and that of Nigerians is in the mind of INEC or selfish interest of some people was the consideration for this action which I hope not.

“The story of postponement was very much in the rumour mill in Nigeria several weeks before it happened. Other rumours making round currently are that State governors and other elections would be staggered or declared inconclusive to pave way for massive rigging. I sincerely hope this is not true and I urge INEC to stand up to its responsibility of holding free, fair and credible elections has they have been preaching to Nigerians.

“May I also use this medium to urge Nigerians to be patient and law abiding as well as seek continuous support of our International friends and observers in ensuring that our hard earned democracy continue to grow with their support.

“Finally, let Nigerians not be discouraged by this act of postponement and go out en mass to vote candidates of their choice in the election that will by the grace of God hold on the February 23rd and March 9th, 2019,” Shema said.