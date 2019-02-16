Election Postponement: Osanebi calls for calm

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi has charged his constituents and indeed all Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the postponement of the general elections billed to have commenced today by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Osanebi while reacting to the postponement in a statement, urged the people to come out in their numbers on 23rd February 2019 to vote.

The Deputy Speaker noted that “delay is not denial”, stressing that “we all must be ready to vote next Saturday”. He maintained that the people’s dream of a Better Nigeria would soon be a reality.

Saying that Nigerians must not be discouraged by the postponement but should vote for progress, he said that “the desire to make Nigeria work again should be a collective interest and responsibility of all Nigerians.

“Therefore, we must not be discouraged by INEC’s inability to conduct the scheduled elections. Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria; what the country need now is a leader that will address the challenges facing the nation.