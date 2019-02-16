Election Postponement: FG orders re-opening of borders

The Federal Government has ordered the re-opening of all the nation’s borders closed due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled on Saturday.

A statement by Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja on Saturday, said that Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), ordered the re-opening of the borders.

Directive to close the borders from midnight on Friday to Sunday, was given by the minister on Thursday.

Directing re-opening of the borders, he said that Immigration officers would continue “their normal border control and patrol duties to ensure that all persons crossing Nigeria’s land, air and sea borders travelled with valid and genuine documents’’.