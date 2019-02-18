Election postponement: Calls for resignation of INEC chairman unfair-NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it is unfair to call for the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over election postponement.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement he issued in Enugu on Monday.

Okereafor said: “Even though we frown at the manner and timing of the announcement of the postponement, we still consider the decision to be in the best interest of Nigerians.

“It is a reality that the postponement of the elections by INEC has in a great way exposed the faces of betrayals and which we expect political parties to be grateful for.’’

The NANS spokesman, however, said that it was on record that this was not the first time the nation was witnessing postponement in polls.

“Something similar occurred in 2015 under INEC leadership of Prof. Attahiru Jega.’’

“NANS considers the decision by INEC to postpone the elections to be in the best interest of Nigerians in defence of our democracy.’’

Okereafor implored all Nigerian students to remain “most peaceful and calm as the nation anticipates credible polls on Feb. 23.“

NAN reports that since INEC announced the postponement of the Presidential/National Assembly Elections on Saturday, many groups, political and apolitical have been calling for the resignation of INEC boss and his management team. (NAN)