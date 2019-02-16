Election Postponement: Buhari departs Katsina for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Katsina for Abuja following the postponement of the Feb. 16 and March 2 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president was scheduled to exercise his voting right on Saturday in Daura, his country home, before the sudden postponement by INEC.

Reports have it that the president, who did not use his official chopper due to bad weather, arrived Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport Katsina by road at about 12.12p.m for the onward journey to Abuja.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and other prominent personalities were at the airport to bid the president farewell.

NAN reports that the president is expected to preside over various meetings involving stakeholders following the sudden postponement of the elections.

The INEC had on Saturday shifted the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Feb. 23.

The governorship, house of assembly, FCT area council elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had attributed the decision of the commission to logistic and operational problems.

He said the postponement would afford the commission the opportunity to address the identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of Nigeria’s elections.