Election: Okorocha encourages Igbos to vote wisely

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, has called on Igbos to ensure that they cast their votes wisely in the upcoming presidential elections.

Okorocha, who gave the warning at a press briefing in the Government House, Owerri on Tuesday, described the ongoing politics as a “war in a different dimension”.

He said that Igbos would fail woefully if they did not vote wisely noting that the choices they made in the past did not favour them.

According to him, Igbos will enter into another era of political captivity if they fail to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku presidency’ll end farmers/herders conflict in Benue —Titi Abubakar

While calling for votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor also urged voters not to look for instant gratification but focus in the future.

He maintained that voting for any other candidate would only serve to ensure a “systematic colonisation of the Igbo and he vowed to resist it.

“There is a new political battle in Nigeria, similar to the civil war when Igbo went to war without knowing what they were going into.

“The same war is coming but in a different dimension and it requires intelligence; if the Igbo people do not behave well this time, they will suffer politically,” Okorocha said.

The governor explained that his desire to become a senator was to represent the interests of Imo people in particular and Igbo as a whole and also remained politically relevant.

He said that he regretted that some members of the National Assembly representing the zone were more interested on personal enrichment and promised to change the trend if elected.