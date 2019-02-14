ELECTION: Lagos CP deploys 30,000 personnel, assures water-tight security

Tinubu summons stakeholders meeting today

Ambode sues for peaceful poll

As Labour begs FG to ensure free exercise

By Evelyn Usman, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Monsuru Olowoopejo & MaryAnn Michael

LAGOS—TO ensure peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Zubairu Mu’azu, has deployed 30,000 personnel.

The Security personnel are expected to wear identification tags of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Meanwhile, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has scheduled a crucial meeting with party leaders, chieftains and members, today, on the way forward for the party in the state.

Ambode calls for peaceful poll

Also, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has stressed the need for residents to conduct themselves peacefully at the polling units and shun any act of violence or misconduct that could threaten the exercise.

Governor Ambode, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said: “As we prepare for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, I appeal to every Lagosian to ensure that the peace we have enjoyed in the last four years in the state is replicated across all the polling units/voting centres on Saturday.

“Your PVC is your voice and it is what you would need to cast your vote. I urge you to come out, be orderly, take your place in the queue and avoid any form of violence that can mar the process or put the lives of our peace-loving citizens at risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the forthcoming general elections are peaceful, free, fair and transparent.

The Lagos Police, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, said: “Adequate security before, during and after the elections, is assured. Lagosians should come out without fear of intimidation and exercise their franchise. The command will deal decisively with anyone who breaches or attempts to breach the public peace.”

Meanwhile, the APC Secretary in Lagos State, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said Tinubu will address party faithful at Police College, Ikeja on issues bordering on the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The statement reads: “Our National leader, the Great Asiwaju Tinubu addresses all party leaders and members of our great party at a stakeholders meeting tomorrow 14th February (today) at 11am prompt. Members are expected to converge on Police College grounds, Oba Akinjobi Way Ikeja, GRA.”

Labour begs FG to ensure free, fair polls

On its part, leadership of Labour has advised that Federal Government to warn security agencies against intimidating voters.

In a communiqué by its President and Secretary General, Bobboi Kaigama and Musa Lawal, respectively, at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, said: “The NEC-in-session calls on the Federal Government to avoid all forms of intimidations and be transparent in the conduct of the forthcoming general elections. In particular, it calls on the INEC to be as impartial as possible, having the interest of all Nigerians at heart.”