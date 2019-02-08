Election: INEC assures level playing field for eligible voters

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), has assured that it would provide level playing field for all the eligible voters during the general elections.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, gave the assurance during a town hall meeting with women groups and gender focused civil society organizations in Enugu.

The town hall meeting was organized by INEC in collaboration with Health for the Society, Justice and Peace Initiative (HSJPI), an NGO.

Ononamadu, represented by the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Mr Enyinnaya Onyekwere, who charged women to come out and vote massively, assured of INEC transparency and readiness for the election to provide purposeful leadership.

He charged women to go out to the grassroots to sensitise and mobilises other women to come out en-mass during the election, saying the future of the country would be determined by the outcome of election.

Ononamadu also urged women and men to come out en mass and exercise their franchise during the election, assuring of the preparedness of the INEC in collaboration with security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible election.

“It’s high time women to out en-mass and participate in electoral process. The commission provides a level playing ground for both women and men and eligible voters. INEC will count everyone vote and will also be transparency in all we do concerning the election”, He promised.

INEC Gender Desk Officer in the state, Mrs Edna Nnolum, urged women to support their fellow women contesting in the election by voting them.

Nnolum also urged women to advice their husbands and children to shun all forms of violence in the election.

“Do not sell or buy votes as this might mar your chances of electing credible people that will represent you and your interest,’’ she said.

Mrs Esther Mbah, Director in Enugu State Ministry of Women and Gender Affairs, noted that women should go beyond singing, dancing and sharing of food in political parties.

“Women must not just belong to a political party; but must vie for elective positions to be viewed to be serious about electoral participation. We as women must support our own; through financial and moral support to all women participating in the electoral process,’’ Mbah said.

Mrs Nkem Chukwu, National President of Health for the Society Justice and Peace Initiative (HSJPI), said that the town hall meeting was held to encourage women to participate more in the electoral process.

Chukwu, who lauded INEC for putting women as one of its major stakeholders, noted that women active participation would ensure that policies affecting women are given due and adequate considerations.

Over 100 women, who are drawn from various civil society organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations, attended the town hall meeting.