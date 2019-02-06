Election: Dickson urges electorates to defend votes, resist police, military intimidation

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, yesterday said the state would not succumb to any form of intimidation or harassment from the Federal Government.

He spoke at a PDP Women Town Hall Meeting In Yenagoa, with the wives of the PDP Presidential and Vice Presidential flag-bearers, Dr. Jennifer Atiku-Abubakar and Mrs. Margaret Obi, in attendance.

Dickson in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said that Bayelsa was not just like any other state but the headquarters of the Ijaw Nation.

He said Bayelsa became the headquarters of the PDP in Nigeria since the party lost control of the Federal Government in 2015, being the only state to achieve the feat of winning re-election in a hotly contested gubernatorial race.

According to him, the victory at the polls was due to the sacrifice of the people of the state, especially the women and youths who stood their ground in the face of intimidation and harassment from the security in in defence of their mandates.

He urged the people of the state to ensure the repetition of the feat for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election.

He said that he had already told the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that Bayelsa was with him and did not need any campaigns to deliver the votes.

Dickson, again, raised the alarm that the opposition was only devoting attention to the procurement of illegal arms for criminals to cause mayhem rather campaigning for votes.

He however said that those who work for the party’s expected victory at this month’s Presidential election should be carried along in the scheme of things.

He criticized political leaders who are have refused to relocate to Bayelsa to work for votes but would rather remain in Abuja to peddle rumors.

His words; “When my leader, our father and presidential candidate came here, I told him before the kings and elders of the state that he doesn’t need to campaign in Bayelsa and I am happy that our sister, our South South sister, Mrs Obi said it all.

“We may campaign in other places but not in this Bayelsa. This is the headquarters of PDP in Nigeria. Since the PDP lost power at the center, there is no state that has achieved the feat of winning the way we did.

“Don’t allow anybody to intimidate and oppress you people. They have changed nine different commissioners of police. They say who can cause trouble for this man who cannot be shaken. As I was coming, I received information that a 10th commissioner of police is now coming.

“They will bring one and see that the person cannot oppress us here and they will change to another one. But the message we have for them is if they like let them bring a new commissioner every hour.

“They will fail in Bayelsa in Jesus name. Every security man, anybody in INEC, all know that this is Bayelsa, this land has never succumbed to oppression or intimidation.

“Not too long from now, I will personally take over all the campaigns here and we will lead in all the local governments and tell our people to do even more now.”

Earlier in their separate speeches, the wives of the PDP Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Jennifer Atiku-Abubakar and Mrs. Margaret Obi, expressed delight at the colourful reception accorded them and thanked the Governor, his wife, Dr. Rachael and the people of Bayelsa State for their hospitality and support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi.

They enjoined Bayelsa women to avail themselves with their Permanent Voter’s Card, at the various polling booths across the state and to vote wisely, resist intimidation and protect their votes to ensure victory for the party.