Election: Coalition raises concern over adoption of fake result

The Democratic Coalition of Nigeria has raised the alarm over the alleged collusion with opposition parties to adopt fake result in the coming general elections.

The group claimed that the sinister move to cause problem in Nigeria has been taken to a new level with the planting of specially trained agents within the ranks of the opposition ahead of the polls.

Abraham A. Uke, National President of the group at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday warned the European Union and other international bodies against installing a proxy president in Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to watch these interests carefully as many of them are not in the country for anything good but to destabilize the peace of the nation in order to actualize their age-long conspiracy of destroying the nation-State.

His speech below.

As you must have been aware, there has been outcry about the roles being played the foreign observers accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Specifically, the United Kingdom (UK) has been abusing this accreditation to foment trouble with a view to causing insurrection against the Federal Government.

The UK is being supported in this evil enterprise by the United States (US) and also backed up by the European Union (EU).

Some of these agents that have been planted in the opposition have handlers in the UK, US and EU high commission and embassies.

The chatters between the two sides have been picked up, analyzed and confirmed to be aimed at causing widespread crisis in Nigeria.

We now have intelligence of the boasts by some of these elements that the EU, US and UK are fully in support of their plan to install a non-democratically elected government in Nigeria.

They assert that they are aware that what they are about to do amounts to treason but that they can never be held accountable for as long as they have the backing of the aforementioned countries.