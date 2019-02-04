Election: Candidates present blueprints at Plateau Guber Debate

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Jeremiah Useni was on Saturday night absent at the Plateau Gubernatorial Debate organized by Plateau Debate Group for candidates from different political parties contesting in the March, 2nd, 2019 governorship election.

Despite all assurances, Useni did not turn up for the event and the Party’s State Campaign Council through its Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Yiljap Abraham said his absence was due to unforeseen development.

Yiljap said, “We regret that the PDP Plateau State governorship Flag-bearer, Senator JT Useni was unable to attend and participate in the gubernatorial debate. This is owing to unforeseen developments.”

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Simon Lalong who is seeking a second term in office, presented his scorecard and begged those he had wronged to “forgive me and vote for me” even as other participants including Jon Temlong of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Samuel Dan-Auta of the All Blending Party, ABP, Godfrey Miri of the Social Democratic Party, SDP and Alex Ladan of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN said he does not deserve a second term.

The candidates discussed how they intend to move the State forward in areas of Education, Security, Agriculture, Economy, Health and Good governance.

All candidates except Lalong insisted that there is need to cut down the cost of governance, improve infrastructures and build capacity of manpower to make them more responsive to modern ways of thinking.

Temlong pointed out the wasteful manner which Chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the State were handling State resources, Dan-Auta condemned Lalong’s recent sponsorship of over 1,700 pilgrims to Israel saying he would scrap the Christian and Muslims pilgrims boards as they are a burden on State resources, Ladan criticized Commissioners’ approach to work, Miri emphasized on harnessing agricultural potentials of the State and Lalong maintained he has rescued the State and wants a re-election to complete projects.

The Team leader of the group which organized the debate, Dan Meshak said that the debate was necessary to give citizens the opportunity to make informed decision about who they want as Governor in the coming election.