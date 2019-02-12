Election: Abuja stands still for President Buhari

Call it a political Advocacy Road show or massive supports for Buhari’s re-election; you are not far away from it. But the truth is that, it was not just an ordinary road show that you see every day, it was one of those that one witnesses and continues to reflect in his/her mind forever.

The shouts of “Sai Baba, Sai Buhari ‘’, ‘’Vote en masse for the man of the People’’, ‘’ support Mr. Integrity’’, rented the air. The beautifully dressed motorcade drew the attention of all and sundries.

Heaven was in support as the rain refused to disturb the process. Musicians’ with lovely melodies added pep to the road show.

This was followed with dance steps amidst well trained and friendly paramilitary men ensuring that the road was free of traffic logjams. It was a tumultuous outing.

The initiator and chief convener, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu , a foremost Buhari loyalist, and the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC), National Women Leader , who is also a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), and the National Women Leader of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) respectively who was in top spirits, with other loyalists , led a multitude of supporters at the just concluded road show, purposely designed to garner support for Mr. President and his Vice President at the forthcoming Presidential election.

In her speech, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, called on the electorates to vote enmass for President Mohammadu Buhari and also shun acts of thuggery.

“A vote for Buhari is a vote for consolidation. It’s a vote to push Nigeria to the greater level. We are here today to dwell more on the need to shun violence, we also want to admonish you all to shun violence and political thuggery.

“Our President is a man of peace. APC as a Party, is a Party that has the interest of the masses at heart. Kindly come out en masse and vote in again the men of integrity; I mean, President Muhammadu Buhari and our Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“The PMB led administration deserves another 4 years period(2nd term), in order to continue the good work and also for stabilization or consolidation.

Buhari promises sound security, economic programmes

The school feeding system for the pupils are there, the Rail projects, Trader Moni, fighting corruption to standstill, N-Power, amongst other things worthy of mentioning. Time for consolidation has come “she concluded.

To give her moral support, also present at the Unity Fountain from the National Campaign Headquarters,was the Hon. Minister of Youths and Sports, H.E Solomon Dalong; Arch. Waziri Bulama, who is the Deputy National Director General, of the Presidential Campaign Committee ; Okoi Obno Obla, Senior Special Assistant the President on Prosecution; Ambassador Debora Illiya, Nigerian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo; Gen. Garba Audu Dibal, and many other APC chieftains.

Also, fully represented were all zonal and state coordinators of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) and some members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) , as well as dignitaries and well wishers from the neighbouring states like, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Nassarawa, Kwara, and Kogi respectively.

The “Road Show” which began from the Unity Fountain in Maitama at about 8.00 a.m in the morning took party faithful and loyalists through Kubwa – Zuba- Giri- Gwagwalada – Lugbe

The procession had a stop-over at the City Gate specifically in Games Village to encourage Nigerians to vote for President Buhari/Osibajo in next week general elections.

It then proceeded to Area One through Central Business District and a second stop over in President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign office before finally moving the train back to Unity Fountain where participants were entertained with foods and drinks.

The road show was marks the conclusion of the extensive door to door campaign outreach, which she and her team had embarked on for the past 3 months.