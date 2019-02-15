Election 2019: HLSI debunks allegation of jamming phones, funding campaigns

Following some media reports suggesting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign funds is being sponsored by an Israeli firm, and the company is planning to jam the network in Nigeria has been debunked. The company mentioned, HLSI Security Firms and Technologies, has advised the public to ignore the allegations. In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, February 15, the organisation stated that its operations in Nigeria have been for more than twelve years and at no time has it been accused of any form of integrity deficit.

Part of the statement read: “The timing of this recycled fiction clearly exposes the intention of those behind it. Undoubtedly, they are those who think that the best way to divert attention from the issues of the day is to fabricate misleading stories few hours to the election.

“Their aims are malicious as they are agents of distortion. We will not be distracted. We know who they are, and they know themselves. As professionals we try our best not to interfere with domestic political issues in countries where we operate. We have been working in this country for more than twelve years and at no time have we been accused of any form of integrity deficit.

“The status of our firm has been verified over and again and we were never found wanting. Our records in this regard speak for themselves.

“It must be noted that while elections come and go, we will not allow these merchants of mischief to create imaginary baggage on our hard-earned global reputation. We are monitoring the situation closely and we will not hesitate to use necessary legal means to defend ourselves.

“It must be noted that the contract in question passed through all relevant departments including the Federal Executive Council (FEC) before it was approved. It does not any way breach any laws of the land nor affect internal security.

“We are happy to release all relevant details that confirm for instance that there is no component of this project that has anything to do with telecommunications not to talk of contemplating jamming telephone signals.

“Again, those who are peddling these obsolete lies are unpatriotic elements whose sole aim is to cause panic and fear among the public. The public should be aware and ignore them as nothing like that is being contemplated to the best of our knowledge.”