El-Zakzaky: No corps member died in Shi’ite protest — NYSC

ABUJA —NATIONAL Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said no corps member was reported dead during a recent protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shi’ites, over the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Aderemi, stated this, yesterday, while reacting to reports that corps members protested the extra-judicial killing of their colleague, one Mustapha Ingawa, during a demonstration by Shi’ites in Abuja.

She stated that the said corps members were unknown to the scheme and could not have operated under the authority of the NYSC.

A press release signed by Aderemi read in part: “In view of this development, the management of NYSC scheme has painstakingly checked the above name (Mustapha Ingawa) and found out that as at date, there is no deceased corps member with that name in NYSC data base.

“In addition, as a foremost government youth organisation that primarily focuses on discipline, patriotism and nationalism, corps members are not to engage in any form of demonstration. This is in line with the provisions of NYSC by-laws, which guide the conduct of every corps member.

“Corps members have approved channels of communication through which they seek redress. NYSC also wishes to state that by its records, no corps member was reported dead as a result of the said protest.

“Consequently, NYSC management wishes to use this medium to draw the attention of members of the public and ex-corps members that it is unlawful to impersonate the service corps by the use of NYSC uniform in any official or unofficial gathering.”