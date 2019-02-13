Ekiti APC chieftain urges Nigerians to vote for Buhari

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state, Chief Biodun Akinfasae on Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to vote massively for President Buhari in the presidential election on Feb.16.

Akinfasae, who is the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council in the state, made the appeal during an interview with newsmen in Ikole-Ekiti.

He said that Buhari was determined to revive the country from the hands of corrupt leaders who stolen the wealth and riches of Nigerians.

The APC chieftain said that the president had introduced various empowerment programmes, to reduce poverty and provided job opportunities for women and youths, traders and ‎artisans across the country.

DELTA: Okowa is destined to do second term – Onuesoke

“I wish to say that Buhari administration is the very first government since 1991, where priority is given to the welfare of Nigerians and corrupt leaders and politicians arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

“Buhari is determined to create wealth and jobs for all Nigerians at all levels, that is why his administration introduced N-Power, traders moni, ‎money market and scholarship programmes.

“He is passionate about the welfare of both civil servants and public servants and he is ready to approve the minimum wage, if he can be re-elected to continue his good works.

“Buhari is not a corrupt leader and does not encourage fraud, this is the more reason why he has been prosecuting corrupt politicians, even public office holders recently.

“I wish to advise Nigerians to vote for President‎ Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday because he is the only solution to the problems facing us in Nigeria,” he said.

Akinfasae also appealed to all Ekiti indigenes and residents to vote ‎massively for all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Politics of 2023 shaping 2019

The APC chieftain explained that the re-election of Buhari would enable Nigerians to continually benefit from the various empowerment programmes of his administration.