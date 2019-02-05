Ekere blames Emmanuel for ‘hard times’ in A-Ibom

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has accused Governor Udom Emmanuel, of inflicting untold suffering on the people of the state through sheer incompetence and thoughtless policies of his administration.

Speaking at a political rally in Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area of the state, a suburb of Uyo, Ekere called on the people of the state to ask the state governor what he has done with so much that had come into the coffers of the state through federal allocations, debt refunds, reimbursements for federal projects executed by the last administration and internally generated revenues.

Ekere asked the people to reject the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration in the state and vote for the APC in the upcoming general election to allow for the implementation of his blueprint of collective prosperity for all in the state.

“I have come here with a message that a vote for me is a vote to banish poverty, hunger, insecurity, theft of local government funds, lawlessness and joblessness of our youths among other anti-people policies of the Emmanuel administration.

“Akwa Ibom State has no reason to be poor. Akwa Ibom State receives the highest allocation from the federation account, yet there is nothing to show for it under this administration.”

Please ask Governor Emmanuel what he has been doing with your money.”

Ask him what he has been doing with council funds, please ask him why there is so much poverty in the land.”

Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Mr Umana Okon Umana, who also addressed the rally, said the coming governorship election in the state would be a referendum on Governor Emmanuel’s performance.

Umana decried Emmanuel’s resort to ethnic sentiment, telling the people to reject his at the poll “because by his uncommon lack of capacity, he has brought shame to his ethnic group.”

Also speaking at the rally, Senator James Udoedeghe advised the people to beware of lies peddled by the PDP against the state’s APC governorship candidate, Obong Ekere, describing him as a good and humble man.