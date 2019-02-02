EFCC parades 13 Yahoo suspects in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has paraded thirteen suspected internet fraudsters, alleged to have defrauded members of the public.

Paraded with the suspects were eight exotic utility vehicles, different types of laptops, phones and cameras at the Enugu zonal office of the commission.

Head of EFCC in South east, Usman Imam said that some of the suspects were arrested this year in Awka Anambra state and others in Enugu state, in a raid that followed intelligent surveillance on the suspects.

Imam regretted that apart from public corruption, internet fraud affects Nigeria’s image negatively.

He however said the commission was determined to stamp out cyber crimes, noting that the suspects would soon be charged to court.