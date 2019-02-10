EFCC denies alleged poisoning of former Skye Bank Chairman, Tunde Ayeni

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied an allegation that its operatives poisoned the Chairman of the defunct Skye Bank , Mr Tunde Ayeni.

A statement by the commission’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade in Abuja on Saturday, dismissed the allegation as a “false alarm to incite public opinion against the EFCC.”

“The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report in (Name of newspaper withheld) of Saturday, February 9 with the headline: “EFCC Has Poisoned Tunde Ayeni in Custody, Allege Opposition Parties.”

“The report, according to the author, followed a press release issued on Friday, February 8, in Abuja by the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) CUPP, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere.

“Ugochinyere claimed that a credible source revealed to him that Ayeni was currently undergoing treatment “in an undisclosed medical facility after he was poisoned in the detention cell of the EFCC.

“We found it compelling to state in no unclear terms that Ayeni, upon arrest and conveyance to the commission, was neither offered food nor drink by our operatives.

“There was also nothing consumable: food, drink or water that was brought to him within the brief period he was with his interrogators.

“When he complained of illness and opted to see a doctor, he was promptly obliged.

“We also wish to state that so far, there has not been any report of any dire health condition on Ayeni and it’s likely there would not be.

“The public may wish to know that the commission, in the course of its duties, has become conversant with all manners of theatrics from some suspects who would elect not to cooperate.

“It is also our desire to inform CUPP that as a commission, we follow due process, and that we are a law-abiding entity and as such, will not keep Ayeni longer than required by law.

“We also give our word that he will have his day in court as and when due.

“We therefore wish to clarify that Ayeni has allegations of corruption to thrash out with us. It was strictly for this purpose that he became our guest.

“It is important at this point that we restate that the commission under the leadership of its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, is well insulated from goings-on in the political space and that our mandate is well cut out for us by constitution.”(NAN)