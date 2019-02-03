EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Fraudster in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, has arrested 13 suspects for allegedly engaging in cyber crime and internet fraud.

Three of the suspects were arrested on January 17, 2019 at Awka, Anambra State, following intelligence reports and surveillance carried out on them. Six were arrested at Ngwo in Enugu State, while four were arrested at an estate in Abakpa area of Enugu State.

Woman dies in sleep after fight with neighbour

Items recovered from them include nine exotic cars ranging from Toyota Avenza, Lexus Jeep, Toyota Hillux, Toyota avalon, Mercedez Benz among others. Others include laptops, printers, cameras, phones, expensive drinks and other personal effects.

The Zonal Head of the South East Zone of the commission, Ahmed Imam Usman, while addressing the Press on February 1, 2019 said the raid was consequent upon the resolve ofthe acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu to intensify the Commission’s fight against internet and cyber fraudsters across the country.

He said: “We have resolved as part of carrying out the commission’s mandate to stamp out internet scams, advance fee fraud and other related crimes and help in rebuilding the image of the country.

“Apart from public corruption which affects us locally, and denies us access to basic social amenities, Nigerians are treated badly because of the activities of cyber criminals and this gives us a bad name internationally. We are determined to stamp that out.”

Charges have been drawn against the suspects and have been filed in court; they will soon be arraigned.

Source – EFCC Facebook handle