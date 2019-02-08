Edunabon Chieftaincy Rumbles: No to imposition of candidate-Kingmakers

We’re not supporting any candidate — Council

By Gbenga Olarinoye

THE peace relatively being enjoyed by the sleepy agrarian community of Edunabon in Osun State, was recently shattered following the claim by two princes of the town laying claims to the throne of the stool following the death of the traditional ruler of the town late last year.

The crises threw the town into chaos with the palace completely razed as the two parties said they had satisfied the conditions approved by the kingmakers for the emergence of the new king.

The four kingmakers in Edunabon, Ife North-West Local Council Development Area of Osun State kicked against alleged imposition of candidate as traditional ruler of the town by the local government.

They argued that the only option that could restore peace to the community is for the government to follow the laid down laws on the appointment of new traditional ruler for the town without fear or favour.

The kingmakers, Olosi of Edun-abon, Morirungbere and Oluokun of Edunabon, at a joint press conference in Osogbo said the crisis in the town was allegedly caused by the local government.

But the council chairman, Mr Bangbe Olabisi denied the allegation of the council supporting any of the aspirants to the throne.

Speaking on behalf of the kingmakers, head of the kingmakers, Olosi of Edunabon, Chief Olatidoye Oyedokun, explained that only the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has the authority to give consent to the candidate and inform the council on the installation of the new Salu of Edunabon.

In a chieftaincy declaration of 1957 made available to newsmen, it was stated that “the consent of the Ooni of Ife is required for an appointment made by the kingmakers.

They stated that the kingmakers have screened all the 12 candidates presented by Lamba, Amoloye and Ajimajasan ruling houses, and Prince Nasiru Bolawole Adebayo emerged.

According to the kingmakers, the Ooni of Ife had on November 22 given his consent to the installation of Adebayo as the new Salu before other contestants kicked.

They alleged that one of the Princes brought a letter, purportedly signed on November 29 after Governor Rauf Aregbesola had left office on November 27, claiming to be the choice of the community.

The letter, according to the kingmakers, was queried by Ooni, but the aggrieved Prince could not explain how they got the letter and instead, resorted to violence.

In a report on the selection of new Salu of Edunabon sent to Ooni of Ife on September 14, 2018, the kingmakers had presented Adebayo of Amoloye compound to Ooni as the new Salu of Edunabon.

The kingmakers expressed surprise on the alleged invasion of the palace by Prince Oladepo Kehinde of the same Amoloye ruling house and burnt the palace.

They alleged that the attempt was to steal the beaded crown which has been heavily protected by the kingmakers since the demise of the late Salu.

The town has been engulfed in serious crisis as the duo of Princes Adebayo and Oladepo have been laying claim to the stool.

Kingmakers’ warn LGA

The kingmakers warned the local government not to cause chaos in the peaceful community, and recognise Prince Adebayo who has emerged through due process.

We’re not manipulating process—LG

But when contacted, the chairman of Ife North-West LCDA, Mr. Bangbe Olabisi denied manipulating the process of electing new monarch for the town, saying those claiming to be kingmakers were not properly appointed.

Olabisi said: “Prince Kehinde Oladepo emerged through a free and fair selection process. The Warrant Cheifs voted for him and all those presently contesting the selection process that produced him all participated and even congratulated the Oba-elect.

“We invited the kingmaker, Chief Olatidoye, but he did not show up.

Ooni of Ife was notified in writing when the new monach was elected but he travelled at the time. Before the Warrant Chiefts elected Prince Oladepo, we met nine times to harmonise positions.

DSS, NSCDC and the police all witnessed the meeting where he was elected, so no imposition.”