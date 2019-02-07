Educate girl-child for better future, Sanusi tells northern govs

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on the northern governors to provide proper education for girls from primary to at least secondary level, describing it as an effective way of improving Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, MNCH.

“I call on northern governors to ensure free education for girls from primary to at least secondary school or tertiary level. This would help them know how to live a good life and master the dangers associated with marriage and maternal health,” he said

Speaking at a one-day workshop on the Role of Traditional and Religious Leaders in Improving Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, at Kano Government House, the emir noted that educating the girl-child would enable them know how to live a healthy productive and maternal life.

At the workshop with the theme: “Achieving better health outcomes through engagement” with traditional and religious leaders, Sanusi said education would help girls know the importance of becoming future mothers, comprehend the nitty-gritty of getting married and the challenges of coping with marital life.

The monarch also pointed out that, it was a burden of proof on the shoulders of northern governors to strive to ensure they have adequately shouldered the responsibility of educating young women to an appreciable level.

In his remark, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje said affordable, reliable and sustainable health care delivery were of top most priority in the present democratic dispensation.

He also said his administration had initiated series of intervention programmes in collaboration with notable development partners for health care delivery system to be formidable.