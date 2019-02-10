Edojah receives royal blessings from Ovie of Mosogar 

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representative hopeful for Ethiope federal constituency, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, has received royal blessings from the Ovie of Mosogar kingdom, HRM Samson Omene who commended him on his leadership qualities.

The monarch while praying for Edojah after listening to his plans for the people of Ethiope federal constituency, expressed delight in his AAA project as reflected in his Adequate representation, Adequate feedback and Adequate benefits.

HRM Omene in his remark to Edojah, said: “These are the kind of persons that we need and Edojah is the right man to represent us at Abuja.”

Thanking the monarch for finding him worthy to bestow his blessings on while speaking to Vanguard, Edojah said: “I want to applaud the monarch for believing in me and I want to use this medium to assure him and the people of Ethiope federal constituency that I would deliver on my promises to them.”

Dignitaries present at the event include; Chief Abraham Bobor, Hon Duke America, Engr Orhis Owherhi, Hon Smart Inijie and Rev Martin Eboigbe.