Edo Poly partners NASRDA on geospatial information research

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has struck a partnership with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), for the optimal operation of the institution’s Center for Geospatial Information Science, paving the way for professional training and research in geospatial studies.

Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in a chat with journalists, disclosed that the institution is going to make the best use of the state-of-the-art facilities at the center for the advancement of society.

Noting that he has already given the charge for accurate mapping of the institution’s host community, Usen, in Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State, Prof. Falodun said, “We want to ensure that the centre meets the needs of the immediate community and its offerings relevant to the people. This is why we are going to properly map the host community.”

He said the school has already reached agreements with NASRDA for partnership to exploit the agency’s expertise in contributing to development in the state and country at large.

According to him, “I am very pleased to announce that we now have a robust partnership with NASRDA on the operations at the CGIS. As a centre that will engage in a lot of drone operations, we are very confident that this operation will pave the way for a lot of the work we do here.”

He hinted that the centre is in advanced stage of mounting professional training programmes in geospatial information science, and explained that training will be conducted for people who already deploy Geographic Information Systems in their work and others who aim to kickstart a career in geospatial science.