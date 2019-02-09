Edo Indigenes paying tax in Lagos clamour for leadership inclusion

By Moses Nosike

Considering the long standing history of peaceful, progressive and international trade relationship between Edo and Lagos since the mid fifteenth century resulting in the settlement of many Edo people in Lagos, Edo Indigenes paying their tax are clamouring for economic, political and leadership inclusion in Lagos state, even as they have assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of their votes during the governorship election.

Speaking on behalf of Edo Indigenes in the state, the convener of Ibhiedo, Ewie Aimienwauu, said that Edo people have contributed to the development of Lagos and want inclusion in the coming administration.

Aimienwauu said this during a town hall meeting at the National Arts Theatre between Edo indigenes and Sanwo-Olu. “Without any doubt, the contribution of Edo indigenes in Lagos does not only span the religious, but, also economic, social and entertainment sectors”.

According to him, we want a new deal for Edo indigenes in Lagos. We will not only vote for you, we are going to convince other ethnic nationalities to vote for you. We want to see Edo citizens in Lagos given government contracts and political appointments”.

2019: Chima Anyaso Represents a Great Hope for Nigeria

In addition, Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the Edo people with his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, said that we are going to run an inclusive administration. We are going to run a government that will listen to all Lagosians, irrespective of your tribe, religion or belief.

He said, “as long as you are a law abiding and committed Lagosian, you have access to us, so you are an important stakeholders as far as we are concerned.

He also revealed strategies for job creation especially among the youths to improve standard of living in Lagos state.