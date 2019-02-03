ECCIMA doubts FG’s implementation of 2019 budget

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-THE Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has cast doubt on federal government’s implementation of the proposed 2019 budget which is still with the National Assembly.

ECCIMA said that since the federal government was unable to implement the 2018 budget to a realistic conclusion, particularly on capital projects, it may not be able to attend to this year’s financial proposal.

The chamber said that considering that this year is an election year with possible transition in government, the nation’s economy would likely suffer from proper implementation.

ECCIMA made the observations at its 45th annual general meeting in Enugu.

President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Udeze at the opening session of the meeting said that “going by the 2018 budget where only N820 billion was released for capital projects as against the proposed N2.87 trillion for 2019, one worries if the federal government would be able to implement the 2019 budget with the projected revenue income, realistically.”

The chamber however postulated that it is expected the economy would be stimulated in 2019 with financing from contracts on Infrastructural projects, which it noted may aggrivate inflation.

Udeze also cautioned on the menance of herdsmen across the country, particularly in the middle belt and asked for government’s intervention since most communities were predominant agrarians.

“We therefore wish to counsel the federal government to come out boldly to tackle this menance and to douse the growing tension in the land, to avoid the aggravating anarchy that is rocking the peace in different parts of the country,” Udeze charged.