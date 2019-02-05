Ebonyi: INEC plans to pre-allocate 200,000 votes to APC gov candidate – Umahi campaign

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—THE Divine Mandate Organization for the re-election of Governor David Umahi in the 2019 governorship election yesterday alleged that Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in collaboration with the Ebonyi State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji has concluded arrangement to pre-allocate 200,000 votes to the APC governorship candidate ahead of the election.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by the chairman, Divine Mandate Campaign on Strategy, Chief Igwe Emmanuel, the organisation alleged that the plot would be done “through printing of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs by one senatorial candidate of APC (names withheld) in one of the North Central states whose company is being used to perfect the impunity.”

He urged security agencies “to know that any attempt to subvert the will of Ebonyi people would be a call to anarchy.”

The statement read in part: “It has come to my knowledge, the devilish plan of the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji in collaboration with some top ranking officials of Independent National Electoral Commission to pre-allocate two hundred thousand votes to the APC guber candidate ahead of the election.

“This is being done through printing of PVCs by one senatorial candidate of APC (names withheld) in one of the North Central State whose company is been used to perfect the impunity. In their own thinking, they want to allocate and spread two hundred thousand votes within some select polling units.

“We are aware of the slush fund that has been mapped out for this act which will serve as a bribe to INEC officials and certain corrupt security operatives. The security agencies should know that any attempt to subvert the will of Ebonyi People will be a call to anarchy.

“Ebonyians should feel free to cast their votes as all necessary efforts will be made to protect the sanctity of the ballot.”