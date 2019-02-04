DYV to deliver over 500,000 votes to Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NATIONAL Coordinator of Delta Youth Vanguard, DYV, Mr Kingsley Pemu, has said the group will deliver over 500,000 votes to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 2, gubernatorial election.

Pemu who spoke to journalists in Asaba, said the group has the capacity to determine who becomes the next governor, adding that members of the group are scattered all over the state.

Disclosing that the group has structures in all the local governments, wards and units in the state, he said Okowa has positively impacted on the lives of residents in Delta State through the provision of infrastructure, security, empowerment of women and general employment for the people.

Breaking: Buhari speaks with Hauwa Liman’s father

Pemu who spoke on the sidelines of the campaign rally at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said over 5,000 members of DYV had benefitted from the job and wealth creation scheme of the Okowa’s administration in the past three years plus.

He said; “In the past three and half years, Okowa has transformed Delta State to a height that is worth emulating.”