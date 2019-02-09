DTHA: Uvwie women, Igbo community back Mugidi

Ahead of the Delta State House of Assembly election, women group,Uvwie Egwheyare and the Igbo community in Uvwie have expressed their support for Prince Moses Samuel Mugidi, Labour Party candidate as their choice to represent Uvwie state constituency in the DTHA election.

In her address, Mrs Mary Unuagba,leader of Uvwie Egwheyare (Women Group), called on all women in Uvwie to work assiduously to deliver Prince Mugidi stressing that” We have agreed to carry you on our back as mothers and women to make sure you win this election because among all the contestants you are the most qualified for the Job”.

In another development, Comrade Cletus Mordi-led executive of Spare Parts Association, Effurun also threw their weight behind Mugidi who assured them of equal rights like any other person residing in Uvwie.

Responding, Comrade Mordi thanked Mugidi and said Uvwie deserves the best like him and assured that all members of the association and their families will vote for Prince Mugidi.