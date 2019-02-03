DTHA contest: Obire denies candidacy of Peoples Trust

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for Warri South Constituency 11, in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. Benson Obire has vehemently denied being a candidate of a political party known as Peoples Trust.

Obire who spoke to journalists in Warri at the weekend maintained that he still remains a bona fide member of the APC of which he said that he is a proud member of APC Delta State Campaign Council.

According to him : “I have never at any time defected from APC to any other political party, not to talk of being a candidate of the so-called Peoples Trust ( PT)”

An aggrieved Obire added that “going by the electoral act, INEC ought to have supervised the primaries of all political parties,” he then called on INEC, APC, security agencies and indeed the general public to discountenance alleged claim of being a candidate of Peoples Trust (PT) by INEC and on the social media in the forthcoming general elections.